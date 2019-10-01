Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The "red route" runs from Northop through to the border with England

More evidence will be heard over a petition calling for a new road route through north Wales to be scrapped.

Campaigners oppose the so-called £250m "red route" in Flintshire.

The A548 over Flintshire Bridge between Connah's Quay and the Wirral would be upgraded, with a new link to the A55 at Northop.

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition to the Welsh Assembly asking for it to be reconsidered.

The petition claims the route would go through ancient woodland and farming land, and "contradicts" planning policies.

It also says the choice of the red route was "based on unrepresentative traffic surveys" and the Welsh Government failed to consult properly with some residents.

Economy and transport minister Ken Skates told AMs in 2017 he was giving the green light to the route, and preliminary design work was ordered to examine environmental and engineering issues.

The assembly's petitions committee was hearing the case for the route on Tuesday.

It has decided it needed to hear more evidence from businesses and environmental sectors, as well as Mr Skates.