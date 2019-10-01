Image copyright Google Image caption Bishopston Comprehensive School in Swansea is expected to reopen on Monday

Storm damage has forced the closure of a secondary school in Wales.

Ten classrooms and the library at Bishopston Comprehensive School in Gower, Swansea, have been damaged by water, staff have said.

It follows torrential downpours and weather warnings across much of south Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

Staff said electricity supplies to the school, which is expected to reopen on Monday, have had to be turned off as a precaution.

Head teacher Jeff Bird said the school, which has 1,100 pupils, had suffered "significant water damage" to its buildings.

He said "urgent repairs" were being carried out to the roof, while other parts of the estate were being assessed.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this is going to cause but rest assured we are doing all we can to resolve the issues as quickly as possible with the aim or re-opening next week," he added in a statement.