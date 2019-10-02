Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The 23-year-old paediatric nurse was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales in the early hours of Tuesday

The body of a 23-year-old missing nurse has been found in a car in a river.

Laurie Jones from Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly, was last seen leaving Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales at about 01:40 BST on Tuesday.

Gwent Police found her body in a stretch of water close to the B4251 road at the village of Wyllie, between Pontllanfraith and Ynysddu on Tuesday at about 13:00 BST.

The force said death was not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, it said her body had been formally identified, adding: "Laurie's family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support, and for sharing the appeal to help find Laurie when she was reported as missing.

"They ask that they are now left alone to grieve in private as a family.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Laurie Jones at this tragic time."