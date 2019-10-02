Image copyright RSPCA Image caption High and dry... Krill the seal pup was found on a grassy coastal path overlooking the sea

A four-week-old seal pup is being nursed back to health after being found on top of a 50m (164ft) sea cliff.

A walker stumbled on the seal, nicknamed Krill, on a path above the Pembrokeshire coast at Abercastle.

Rescuers believe it came out of the water via a gully and "travelled some distance" before being found. It is underweight and has wounds on its body.

"This was quite an unusual place to find a seal," said Ellie West, an RSPCA animal collection officer.

"However she got there, she was very much lost and unsure where she was going."

The seal was taken to the Welsh Marine Life Rescue at Milford Haven before being transferred to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire for rehabilitation.

This year more than 100 Atlantic grey seal pups are expected to be born off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Krill is thought to be about a month old