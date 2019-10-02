Image copyright Dennis Turner/Geograph Image caption Work had been due to start in November

Planned roadworks on a major road through north Wales have been called off over fears it could coincide with a no-deal Brexit.

Resurfacing work was due to start on the A55 between Dobshill and Ewloe in Flintshire next month.

But Economy Secretary Ken Skates said he did not want disruption on both the road and at Holyhead Port if the UK crashes out of Europe on 31 October.

The Welsh Government said Mr Skates had "taken action to postpone this work".

A spokesman said the work would be rescheduled for next year.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson told his party conference in Manchester there should be "no doubt" the only alternative to the Brexit proposals he will put to Brussels later was a no-deal.