Image caption Charges against Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins were dropped in 2015

A council chief, on special leave for six years after a pay row, could soon be dismissed, sources suggest.

Caerphilly council's Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 after claims over wage increases for him and two other senior officers.

After criminal charges were dropped in 2015, the two other men agreed payouts worth £300,000 between them.

But no agreement was made with Mr O'Sullivan and recommendations to dismiss him will be discussed Thursday.

The saga began when it was claimed Mr O'Sullivan, his deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins agreed 20% pay increases for themselves at a time other council staff faced pay freezes.

It is thought the long-running row has cost the local authority £4m and an investigation has now been carried out by an independent person appointed by the Welsh Government.

Following this, the local authority's Internal Disciplinary Committee (IDC) has made recommendations - with a source saying these are that Mr O'Sullivan should be dismissed.

These will be discussed by full council on Thursday, which is likely to be closed to the public.

Caerphilly council has been asked to respond.

Last week, it said the "ongoing disciplinary investigation involving the chief executive is drawing to a conclusion" and that Thursday's meeting had been called to "determine the outcome".