Badger-baiting accused 'looking for foxes'

Image caption The trial is taking place at Cardiff Crown Court

A man accused of badger-baiting in Pembrokeshire has told a court he was looking for rabbits, rats and foxes.

Jamie Rush, 27, from Brecon in Powys, said he had permission from the farmer to "check for foxes" when he and three others were accused of badger baiting.

Mr Rush, Christian Latcham, Thomas Young and Cyle Jones deny attempting to kill, injure or take a badger from a site near Narbeth in March last year.

The RSPCA started an inquiry into them after a BBC Wales investigation.

When asked what animals the group were looking for, Mr Rush said: "Foxes, rabbits rats stuff like that - but the main intention was for foxes."

He added Mr Latcham had sought permission from the farmer, who was present, and guided the group to "check for foxes".

He told Cardiff Crown Court there was "no intention" of killing or digging for badgers.

An expert witness, Stephen Lomax, told the court it is "extremely unusual" for a badger to bolt from a sett.

He said there were no signs of badgers when he visited the site earlier this year, but "that place has definitely had badgers in, in the past".

The court was also shown undercover footage, where someone can be heard saying "there it is, a pig", which is a term sometimes used to refer to badgers.

Mr Rush said the term had been used as a joke between Mr Latcham and Mr Jones.

The men are accused of attempting to kill, injure or take a badger from a site at Llanddewi Velfrey in Pembrokeshire on the 24 March 2018.

Mr Rush, Mr Latcham, 32, from Porth in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Cyle Jones, 31 from Brecon and Thomas Young, 26, from Newbridge, Caerphilly, deny the charges and the case continues.