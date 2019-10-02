Image caption A cordon is in place near the scene

A man has been injured after a fire was reported at a McDonald's in a busy city centre street.

South Wales Police said they were called at about 17:45 BST to the fast food chain on St Mary Street, Cardiff.

The air ambulance landed to treat a man who was injured. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The fire service also attended and an ambulance spokesperson confirmed a patient was injured.

The branch was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.