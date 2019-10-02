McDonald's in Cardiff closed after man injured
- 2 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been injured after a fire was reported at a McDonald's in a busy city centre street.
South Wales Police said they were called at about 17:45 BST to the fast food chain on St Mary Street, Cardiff.
The air ambulance landed to treat a man who was injured. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
The fire service also attended and an ambulance spokesperson confirmed a patient was injured.
The branch was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.