Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police have warned the people in the CCTV images "they are not in any trouble"

Detectives investigating the death of a charity worker are appealing for help to trace four potential witnesses.

Colin Payne, 61, of Swansea, has been charged with the murder of Mark Bloomfield, 54, after an alleged attack at the Full Moon pub in High Street on 20 July.

Police have issued CCTV images of the people they want to interview.

They include a man and woman who arrived on a London Paddington train at on July 18 and visited the pub.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield died two days after the incident at the Full Moon pub in Swansea's High Street

"I would like to reassure these people they are not in any trouble but we are keen to speak to them as witnesses," said Det Sgt Neil Jones, of South Wales Police.

"They may have seen something or have information which is important to us."

The other two images are of people who were outside the pub at the time Mr Bloomfield, who had worked with Mother Teresa in India, was found injured.

He died two days later.