Image copyright Robert Viglasky Image caption Bethan Jones on the set of Les Miserables

Drama producer Bethan Jones and Lucasfilm's executive vice president Lynwen Brennan are to receive special awards from Bafta Cymru.

Ms Jones, whose work includes Sherlock and Les Miserables, will receive the Sian Phillips Award for contributions to international TV and film.

Ms Brennan will be honoured for her outstanding contribution to the industry.

The awards will be presented at the Bafta Cymru ceremony on 13 October.

Bafta Cymru director Hannah Raybould said: "Once again this year we are celebrating the illustrious careers and contributions of two female practitioners who are highly respected and hugely influential in their fields.

Ms Jones will become the 15th recipient of the Sian Phillips Award.

After working first as an actor then freelance director in theatre and TV, she joined BBC Wales in 2002 as the producer responsible for local drama output, producing Pobol Y Cwm and Baker Boys.

From 2005, as executive producer at BBC Wales drama department, she worked on a number of award winning drama singles and series including Merlin, Hamlet, War and Peace, Under Milkwood and Aberfan: The Green Hollow, gaining Emmy and BAFTA nominations.

Image copyright BAFTA CYMRU Image caption Lynwen Brennan started her career with Lucasfilm in 1999

"To be included in the esteemed list of recipients of this award which carries her [Sian Phillips'] name is a huge honour," Ms Jones said.

Ms Brennan oversees all business operations for Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Skywalker Sound.

Her career with Lucasfilm started in 1999 and she rose through the ranks to become president of ILM in 2009. In February 2015 she was promoted to general manager and executive vice president of Lucasfilm.

Prior to joining Lucasfilm, Ms Brennan had 10 years' experience in visual effects software development at companies such as Parallax Software, Avid Technology and Alias Wavefront.

She said: "I am incredibly proud to be Welsh, and never imagined that I would be so honoured by the industry and country that I love so much."

The recipients of this year's special awards were announced at a party for this year's Bafta Cymru nominees on Thursday.

Image caption Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, which is nominated in the best drama category

They will be presented with their awards at Cardiff's St David's Hall where the best talent across a range of categories will also be honoured.

Among this year's nominees are Sir Anthony Hopkins and Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, while Michael Sheen, Matthew Rhys and Sian Gibson are also in the running.

Writing talent including Andrew Davies and Russell T Davies are also competing for Bafta Cymru Awards.

The evening will be hosted by Huw Stephens, whose film Anorac is shortlisted in six different categories.