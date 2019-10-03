Image caption L-R: Cyle Jones, Jamie Rush, Christian Latcham and Thomas Young

Four men have been convicted of badger baiting following an undercover investigation by BBC Wales.

Christian Latcham, 32, from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Thomas Young, 26, from Newbridge, Caerphilly, Cyle Jones, 31 and Jamie Rush, 27, both from Brecon, Powys, were all found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court.

They denied attempting to kill or take badgers in Pembrokeshire in March 2018.

But their actions were uncovered by the BBC Wales Investigates programme.

Jones was previously jailed in June for 18 weeks after admitting unnecessary cruelty to animals, relating to two dogs that were injured.

He was sentenced along with two other men also involved in badger baiting, after being filmed by the BBC Wales investigation.

The latest prosecution followed investigations by the RSPCA after the BBC programme was shown.

The trial was told that it was accepted the four defendants had not caught a badger at Llanddewi Velfrey on 24 March.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Wales Investigates went undercover in March 2018

But prosecutor Jon Tarrant said: "There is ample evidence here that they were attempting to take a badger."

The prosecution said the defendants were "on the chase" when a badger was spotted in woodland near Narbeth.

The court heard the group pursued it, dug a large hole to try and catch it, but ultimately failed to corner the animal.

District Judge Neil Thomas said it had been a "strong prosecution case".

He said a BBC researcher who gave evidence against the four men was "a clear, confident and compelling witness".

The judge said he did not believe the only defendant to give evidence, Jamie Rush.

He said: "I have no difficulty coming to the unreserved conclusion, that he was not telling the truth."