Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption The crash happened on the he A525, between Whitchurch in Shropshire and Bangor-on-Dee in Wrexham

Police want to speak to a lorry driver that stopped near the scene of a fatal crash.

Two vehicles collided on the A525, between Whitchurch in Shropshire and Bangor-on-Dee in Wrexham, just before 05:00 BST on Wednesday.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

North Wales Police said it was working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Sgt Jason Diamond, from the force's roads policing unit, said: "We know [the HGV] had stopped near to the scene, on the Whitchurch side of Hollybush crossroads.

"This vehicle then left the area and headed towards the direction of Bangor-on-Dee."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.