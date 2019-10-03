Image caption The trial is expected to last three weeks

A girl was tied to a bed and gagged after she refused to perform a sex act on her father, a court has heard.

The man, from south west Wales, is accused of fathering at least six children with one of his daughters.

He denies 36 counts of rape and one of assault by penetration relating to his two daughters and a girl one of them gave birth to.

The jury was told the defendant also gave the girl money and gifts so she would have sex with him.

The alleged victim, now in her late teens, is pregnant but unsure whether the father is her own father, or another man, Swansea Crown Court was told.

The jury was shown video evidence from the daughter of one of the alleged victims, who was allegedly born after the defendant raped one of his daughters.

'Made me do it'

The girl said she was "only about 12 or 13" when the defendant, who cannot be named, "made me have sex with him more than a few times".

"He would tell me if I did as he said that he would give me things. He's given me money, given me chocolate, that sort of thing," she said.

The trial heard she once refused but he "tied me up and made me do it anyway".

"He tied me to the bed and put something in my mouth so I couldn't say anything," she said. He then performed a sex act on her, she added.

The court heard he would also take her to a lay-by to have sex and then McDonald's to "keep me quiet".

Previously, the court heard the defendant "groomed" his two daughters into having sex with him by acting as a "psychic" who would send them emails telling them what to do.

The trial continues.