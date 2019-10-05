More than 40 amateur and professional photographers spent 24 hours capturing a day in the life of Cardiff locals.
The capital was snapped during a social experiment, "A Day In The Life", to look at it through the eyes of residents.
It was one of six cities across the UK taking part.
Photographers took an image every three minutes from midnight to midnight, including of market stalls, commuters, shoppers and the night life.
Images captured the array of fresh produce available both at outdoor stands in the city centre streets, and inside Cardiff's market.
The photographers also took shots of protests taking place in the city at the time, one over Brexit and the other animal rights.
Art work in Cardiff was captured, as well as the city's well-known scenery and parks.
Buskers were photographed along with a common sight in the streets of Cardiff - people wearing Welsh flags.
There were also general shots of shoppers and people in cafes or even just sitting on the street chatting.
As the evening - and the rain - set in, the photographers captured those shielding from it, as well as typical scenes from Cardiff's lively night life.