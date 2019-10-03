Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Justin Day worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly

Police have launched an investigation a fake funeral crowdfunding appeal for a man who died in an accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks.

Justin Day, 44, from Swansea, was killed last Wednesday at the site.

His widow Zoe Day posted on Facebook that a GoGetFunding page using a fake profile had been created in her name and warned people not to donate to it.

The website shut down the page and now South Wales Police is investigating.

BBC Wales has learned a family friend of Mr Day contacted the police.

Donna-Louise Jones believes only £40 was donated to this fake fund before it was closed down.

A genuine appeal has been set up on another crowdfunding website GoFundMe.

It has received more than £7,000 of the original goal of £3,000, and has received almost 400 donations since it was set up four days ago.