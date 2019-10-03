Image caption Charges against Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins were dropped in 2015

A council chief who was suspended six years ago after a pay row has said he will "robustly refute all the allegations against him".

Caerphilly council's Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 after claims over wage increases for him and two other senior officers.

After criminal charges were dropped in 2015, the two other men agreed payouts worth £300,000 between them.

Mr O'Sullivan has been on special leave for three years and faces the sack.

Councillors are meeting on Thursday evening with a report recommending they dismiss him "without notice for gross misconduct".

Mr O'Sullivan, 60, told BBC Wales he did not want to comment on the claims ahead of the meeting, but added he has written to the council asking for the meeting to be held in public as he felt it was in the public interest.

Councillors have been recommended to vote to hold the meeting behind closed doors.

Mr O'Sullivan is accused of having "no regard to the council's code of conduct" when he authorised wage rises for himself and other senior officers.

The row flared after claims that he and two other officials authorised a 20% pay rise for senior officers, while most other staff had a pay freeze.

It has meant he has been paid his salary of £137,000 a year for six-and-a-half years without turning up to work.

It is thought the long-running row has cost the local authority £4m and an investigation has now been carried out by an independent person appointed by the Welsh Government.

The report accused Mr O'Sullivan of being "grossly negligent".