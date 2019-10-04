Image caption Mr O'Sullivan had promised to "robustly refute all the allegations" against him

A council chief who was sacked after being suspended on full pay for more than six years has said he will appeal the decision.

Anthony O'Sullivan, the former chief executive of Caerphilly Council, said he has "nothing to apologise for".

He was suspended in 2013 amid arguments over pay for senior staff and earned a salary of £137,000 a year in that time.

Councillors decided to dismiss him without notice at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Mr O'Sullivan said what happened was a "travesty" and there had been a "vicious media campaign" against him.

He added he had "no regrets" at what happened at the initial meeting which sparked the row in September 2012.

It is claimed Mr O'Sullivan and two others authorised a 20% pay rise for senior officers, while most other staff had a pay freeze.

Image caption Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins were accused of authorising a pay rise for senior staff while freezing pay for others

He has been on special leave since 2015 and was sacked for gross misconduct.

The row is thought to have cost the council more than £4m.

He said he would be appealing the decision at an employment tribunal which would be held in public.

"I have nothing to apologise to people in Caerphilly for," he said.

"What I would say to the people of Caerphilly now is wait until the employment tribunal takes place in public, wait until the full facts emerge in the public domain. Then make a reasoned decision.

"The decision they've made this evening, clearly on political ground, will have very very serious repercussions on local government across Wales. This matter is far from concluded."

Barbara Jones, the council's interim leader, said: "We regret the amount of time and money that has been spent on this matter, but we had no choice other than to follow the agreed statutory process.

"It should also be noted that during this time we had to allow criminal investigations to proceed, which added almost two-and-a-half years to the overall timeframe."

She said the decision concluded a "very difficult chapter" for the council.