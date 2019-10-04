Drugs charge after £75,000 haul found by Dyfed-Powys Police
A man has been charged after a haul of class A drugs was found, which police say is thought to be worth £75,000.
Dyfed-Powys Police stopped a car between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday where they discovered more than half a kilo of drugs.
The package contained more than 300 deals of heroin, 400 of crack cocaine, and another large wrap of heroin.
A 24-year-old man from Merseyside has been charged with possession with intention to supply class A drugs.
Officers suspect the drugs were destined for Llanelli.
The man remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.