Wales

Drugs charge after £75,000 haul found by Dyfed-Powys Police

  • 4 October 2019
Drugs found Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police
Image caption A large wrap of heroin was found by officers

A man has been charged after a haul of class A drugs was found, which police say is thought to be worth £75,000.

Dyfed-Powys Police stopped a car between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday where they discovered more than half a kilo of drugs.

The package contained more than 300 deals of heroin, 400 of crack cocaine, and another large wrap of heroin.

A 24-year-old man from Merseyside has been charged with possession with intention to supply class A drugs.

Officers suspect the drugs were destined for Llanelli.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites