Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption A large wrap of heroin was found by officers

A man has been charged after a haul of class A drugs was found, which police say is thought to be worth £75,000.

Dyfed-Powys Police stopped a car between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday where they discovered more than half a kilo of drugs.

The package contained more than 300 deals of heroin, 400 of crack cocaine, and another large wrap of heroin.

A 24-year-old man from Merseyside has been charged with possession with intention to supply class A drugs.

Officers suspect the drugs were destined for Llanelli.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.