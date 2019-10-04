Image caption The garden is on the site of Pantglas School which was obliterated in the disaster

A service has been held to reopen the Aberfan memorial garden following a £500,000 renovation.

The 1966 disaster killed 144 people, including 116 children, when a coal tip slid down the mountainside and engulfed the village near Merthyr Tydfil.

The garden is on the site of Pantglas School which was obliterated, killing 109 children and five teachers.

"The world has not forgotten Aberfan," the chair of Aberfan Memorial Charity told a crowd of 200 people.

David Davies continued: "Over the years thousands of people from across the world have visited the memorial garden...

"The memorial garden will continue to be a place to visit, a tranquil place to pause and reflect.

"I know a lot of people can't go to the cemetery here in Aberfan and that includes the surviving teachers because it's too painful. But many come here to the garden instead to remember and lay wreaths on the anniversary."

June Osborne, the Bishop of Llandaff, officiated with First Minister Mark Drakeford, local politicians, representatives from the emergency services and school pupils and teachers in attendance.

The garden was originally funded by the Aberfan disaster fund which totalled £17.5m following 90,000 donations.

The renovation was paid for with Welsh Government grants.

Floor areas were replaced, new pathways and walls were built and new plaques erected.

Image caption New plaques have been displayed in the garden