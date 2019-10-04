Image copyright @suziestarshine Image caption The fire broke out in Aberystwyth Street in Splott

A 50-year-old man has died in a fire at a house in Cardiff.

The blaze was spotted in Aberystwyth Street, Splott, at about 09:20 BST. Police are investigating and are treating the death as "unexplained".

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was also at the scene to ensure the house is safe for investigators to enter.

People living nearby have been advised by fire crews to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.