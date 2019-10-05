Wales

Car drives at pedestrians on Aberystwyth seafront

  • 5 October 2019
A black car driving along the seafront
Image caption One man was treated for minor injuries, the Welsh Ambulance Service said

A man has been injured after a car was caught on camera apparently driving at pedestrians in a university town.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a crew to Marine Terrace on Aberystwyth's seafront in Ceredigion, just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

One man was treated for minor injuries, the service said.

The video shows a black car apparently driving towards pedestrians and driving at speed along the promenade near the pier.

