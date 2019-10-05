Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Keith Morris was last seen on Thursday

A body has been found in the search for a well-known photographer in mid Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Keith Morris, 61, from Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, was last seen and spoken to on Thursday and reported missing at 14:30 BST on Friday.

The body was discovered in the sea at Borth beach, Ynyslas on Saturday morning.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Mr Morris' next of kin have been informed.

The freelance press and wedding photographer is a regular contributor to radio and television programmes including BBC Radio Cymru.

Officers are now appealing for any information which could help them piece together the events leading up to his death.