The first person born after the NHS was founded has addressed a rally to save a hospital ward.

Aneira Thomas, 71, spoke at the protest against the proposed closure of the Sam Davies acute rehabilitation ward at Barry Hospital.

About 100 people took to the streets of Barry on Saturday while more than 12,000 have signed a petition.

Mrs Thomas said: "It's simply not right to close [the ward]. The proposals have caused a great deal of worry."

The 23-bed ward helps older patients as well providing rehabilitation after strokes and respite care for dementia patients.

It recently won a Carer Friendly Silver Award as a "shining example of great person-centred care".

Mrs Thomas said: "The NHS I was born into knew the value of quality health services caring for local communities.

"Closing the Sam Davies ward and forcing acute rehabilitation patients and families miles away to Llandough Hospital and the Heath is the opposite of those founding ideals."

Trade union Unison described the proposal as a "mess" and said hospital staff and the local community had not been consulted.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it was reviewing the capacity at the hospital for older patients but was committed to providing "appropriate" care.

A spokeswoman said: "We are currently engaging with staff on improving the pathway for frail older people which will maintain the individual's independence and improve their recovery journey to get them home quicker."