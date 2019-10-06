A483 Llanwrtyd Wells crash: One dead and one seriously injured
- 6 October 2019
A driver has been killed in a car crash in Powys.
Dyfed Powys Police said the vehicle crashed on the A483 just south of Llanwrtyd Wells at 12:50 BST on Saturday.
The driver died at the scene and a passenger sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Police said the car was travelling in convoy with four other vehicles whose occupants remained at the scene and are assisting the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.