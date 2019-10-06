Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Keith Morris' next of kin were informed after police searching for him recovered a body

People have been paying tribute to an "Aberystwyth institution" after police searching for a missing photographer recovered a body from the sea.

Dyfed-Powys Police said teams searching for Keith Morris, 61, found a body off Borth beach in Ceredigion on Saturday.

His daughter posted on Facebook: "We love you so much, thank you for being the best Dadcu we could've asked for."

The freelance press and wedding photographer was a regular contributor to radio and television programmes.

Skip Twitter post by @Pineappleflambe Keith Morris was Aberystwyth institution. If you hadn't had your picture taken by him then did you ever truly live in the Town!? He showed the world how bloody gorgeous our town was.....

RIP dear man.... pic.twitter.com/gwk7aoig3A — Dr Washingline🏳‍🌈🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💚🔥 (@Pineappleflambe) October 5, 2019 Report

Mr Morris' eldest daughter Ffion Jac paid tribute to her father as "the best" grandfather.

She wrote on Facebook: "In the short almost two years that he had you, you definitely brought out the bonkers in him.

"I'll miss finding you both in the kitchen eating cream out of the tub, Nutella out of the jar or even butter straight out the butter dish.

"We love you so much, thank you for being the best Dadcu we could've asked for."

His other daughter Sam wrote in Welsh on Twitter: "Cysga'n dawel dad, caru ti x" which translates as: "Rest in peace dad, love you x."

Author Mike Parker tweeted: "Keith Morris has been a one-man Aberystwyth and Ceredigion PR unit for years.

"He did more to promote the area he adored than almost everyone else combined. His photos were kind, joyous, inquisitive and radiantly beautiful. Such a sad day."

Another Twitter user @Pineappleflambe described Mr Morris as an "Aberystwyth institution", adding: "If you hadn't had your picture taken by him then did you ever truly live in the town!?"

The Welsh Assembly's presiding officer and Ceredigion AM Elin Jones tweeted: "Aberystwyth has lost one of its favourites sons. The omnipresent Keith Morris.

"I can not begin to imagine an Aberystwyth without Keith Morris in it. Snapping our daily lives, telling our story to the world through his images. Our starlings and our storms. Our protests and performances. His cheeky smile made us smile. We'll smile again, but not just now."

Mr Morris was last seen and spoken to on Thursday and reported missing at 14:30 BST on Friday.

On Saturday police said formal identification has not yet taken place but Mr Morris' next of kin have been informed.