Image caption Police are investigating the incident involving a grey Mercedes Vito van

A man has died after being hit by a van in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said he died at the scene on the A493 between Bryncrug and Tywyn just before 21:45 BST on Saturday.

The man, who was not local, was hit by a grey Mercedes Vito van. The road was closed until 03:00 on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.