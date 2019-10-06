Image caption Fancy dress runners are joining elite runners for the race

A record 27,500 runners are taking on the third biggest running event in the UK.

For the first time in the event's 17 year-history, more women than men will line up at the start line of the Cardiff Half Marathon.

There was a 9% rise in female runners in 2018 and this year they made up 51% of the total entry.

There has also been a drive to reduce the "significant environmental impact" of the race.

Image caption Parc Bryn Bach running club members taking part

Participants ranged from professional athletes, keen runners and people raising money for charity, including those in fancy dress.

The wheelchair event began at 09:55, closely followed by the men's run and then the women's.