Three released after car 'drives at' people in Aberystwyth
- 6 October 2019
Three men have been released under investigation after a car was filmed driving at pedestrians in Aberystwyth.
Police were called to Marine Terrace on the town's seafront in Ceredigion just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.
It followed reports that a dark green car was driving dangerously and had collided with pedestrians.
The three men were arrested on suspicion of affray and driving offences and one man was treated for minor injuries.