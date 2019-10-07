Image copyright family handout Image caption Nicholas Beckley died after the Cardiff Half Marathon

A runner who died after collapsing at the finish line of the Cardiff Half Marathon has been named as 35-year-old Nicholas Beckley.

He was treated "instantly" at the course on Sunday, race organisers Run 4 Wales said, but died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The organisers said he had run the race twice before and was a regular runner and football player.

Originally from north Devon, Mr Beckley lived in Cardiff with his girlfriend.

He worked in Cardiff council's planning department and had recently been appointed a senior planner.

Mr Beckley's brother, Andrew, described him as "a true gentleman who will be sorely missed and always loved by all".

His brother added that Mr Beckley was "a family man" who "loved sport", adding that he had moved to Cardiff for university in 2003.

Mr Beckley played for Cardiff Cosmopolitan Football Club.

Cardiff Cosmospolitan FC coach James Lovegrove said he was a "lovely lad".

"He really looked after himself. He was super fit and now he's lost his life in a cruel way," he said.

"He was a road runner. He was the sort of guy who would play football on a Saturday and then run a marathon the following day.

"There was nothing about him that made you think there would be any danger in him running the marathon - he was that fit.

"He was doing something he loved."