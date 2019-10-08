Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The review looked into services at hospitals in the south Wales valleys

Challenges facing a health board's maternity services - described as "dysfunctional" and "under extreme pressure" - are set to be revealed.

A review published in April found a catalogue of issues in mother and baby care at Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board.

It was prompted by the death of a number of babies and the health board was placed in special measures.

An independent panel, tasked with driving change, will release an initial report Tuesday on what needs to happen.

It is expected to say it will look at more cases where failings might have occurred - potentially stretching back a number of years.

The initial review uncovered failings at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

The review heard women had "distressing experiences and poor care".

It was prompted by 25 serious incidents, including eight stillbirths and five neonatal deaths, between January 2016 and September 2018.

Findings included suspicions and concerns raised by women not being taken seriously, while there was "little evidence of effective clinical leadership at any level".

"Many women had felt something was wrong with their baby or tried to convey the level of pain they were experiencing but they were ignored or patronised and no action was taken, with tragic outcomes including stillbirth and neonatal death of their babies," the report said.

One woman said she felt worthless, adding: "I'm broken from the whole experience, the lack of care and compassion."

When the review was published in April, Jessica Western said she was still fighting to find out why her daughter Macie died.

The independent oversight panel, chaired by former Gwent Police chief constable Mick Gianassi, has spent six months looking into the challenges faced in turning things around.