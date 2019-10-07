Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Keith Morris' next of kin were informed after police searching for him recovered a body

Police have confirmed a body recovered from the sea was that of a missing photographer.

Teams searching for Keith Morris, 61, found a body off Borth beach in Ceredigion on Saturday, two days after he was last seen.

The freelance press and wedding photographer was a regular contributor to radio and television programmes.

People paying tribute to Mr Morris have described him as an "Aberystwyth institution".