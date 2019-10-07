Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Brian Griffiths died after being hit by an orange Fiat Panda

The family of a man who died after being hit by a car at a petrol station say they are "devastated" by his death.

Brian Griffiths, 66, of Oxwich, Swansea, was run over by an orange Fiat Panda at an Esso adjoined to a Tesco Express in Gowerton.

It happened at about 12:35 BST on Monday, 30 September, and he died three days later.

Mr Griffiths was a senior lecturer and dean at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David's, his family said.

"Brian is survived by his mother Joyce and father Dennis along with his sister Janet," they said in a statement.

"Brian had two sons, Justin and Chris. He was a loving husband to Ann and a well-loved grandfather to Ellie, Jack and Lizzie whom he loved very much.

"His family are all devastated by this tragic incident as he will be sorely missed."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Griffiths was hit at the Esso petrol station at Tesco Express in Gowerton last week

Mr Griffiths was a keen sportsman who enjoyed cricket and football.

"He was very academic and published many papers through his working career and he also became a published author," the family said.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.