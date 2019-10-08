Five arrested in Bangor county lines drugs raids
Five people have been arrested as part of a county lines drugs operation.
The police raids in Bangor on Tuesday morning saw drug dogs, drones and firearms officers involved.
North Wales Police said closure orders were also placed on properties in the city.
"As well as executing warrants, we are also protecting vulnerable people, conducting stop searches and placing closure orders on properties in the city," the force said.