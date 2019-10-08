New Brighton's Welsh name Pentre Cythrau 'should be recognised'
People in a village in Flintshire are launching a bid to get recognition for the Welsh form of their village's name.
New Brighton is known by locals as Pentre Catherall, but a Welsh Language Commissioner list of names published in 2018 only recognises the English form.
The commissioner, Aled Roberts, has agreed to review this after "receiving inquiries about the name in the last few months".
Flintshire council is setting up a meeting to discuss the name.
- Why do Welsh place names appear around the world?
- Fear Welsh place names could be lost
- New streets in Cardiff to be given Welsh names
Pentre Catherall roughly translates as "The Devil's Village" but is more likely to be named after industrialist Josiah Catherall who built a row of houses in the 19th Century which eventually became the village.
The commissioner's place-names standardisation panel wrote in 2018: "Certainly, as the district became more anglicised and the coal-mining links disappeared, the forms Pentre Catherall and Pentre Cythrel were largely forgotten.
"For this reason the panel recommends the form New Brighton alone."
Darren Morris, who lives in the village, hopes the name could be on road signs in future.
"It is not a written name, but it has been historically recognised by the people in the village," he said.