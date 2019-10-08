Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Hassall had previously served in the RAF and the Royal Engineers

A woman whose body was found at a house in Pontypridd was a mother-of-two who had worked in the military.

Police are investigating the murder of Sarah Hassall, 38, after detectives were called to Llys Graig Y Wion at about 08:00 BST on Sunday.

The family of Ms Hassall, who is from Chelmsford, Essex, said she touched "many lives".

South Wales Police said a 37-year-old man from Pontypridd was held on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Image caption Police officers have searched drains close to the property

In a statement, her family said Ms Hassall spent 14 years in the military, at both the RAF and the Royal Engineers.

She spent much of her career focused on mountain search and rescue, and she competed in rock climbing and running.

"Sarah left the army in 2010 to embark on, and excel at, even greater challenges, raising two young boys, Owain and Evan," the family said.