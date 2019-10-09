Image caption Emma and Tevita Manaseitava will be divided for 80 minutes

When Wales play Fiji in the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday, there will be split loyalties at the Manaseitava home in Bridgend.

Emma is Welsh but her husband Tevita is Fijian - and the Fiji captain is one of his relatives.

Even their 15-year-old son Dominkio's loyalties are divided.

"Wales are gonna win, part of me for Dom wants Fiji to come out on top, but my heart is Wales," says Emma, who adds that their son is "Fiji all the way".

She added: "He's actually Welsh speaking, Welsh through and through. His [Fiji] flag is hanging out the window, his shirt will be on and I think for bragging rights in school he's hoping Fiji will come out on top."

And Tevita laughs: "My heart says Fiji and, my head says Fiji."

He moved to Wales in late 1980s to play for Pyle Rugby Club, where he is now a coach.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dominiko Waqaniburotu of Fiji in action against Georgia on 3 October

The family have also been in touch with Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Fiji's captain and a relative of Tevita.

Emma said he was "having a whale of a time" in Japan.

Both he and the couple's son are named after Tevita's brother, Dominiko Manaseitava - who was also a Fiji international.

Of the match, which starts at 10:45 BST, Tevita said: "I think both camps are nervous. It is a big game for both teams, Wales will be on a defensive to try and win all the pool games, Fiji will be attacking more.

"It will be a good game - both teams you could say have nothing to lose, but Fiji need to do more to get the game under their hat."

And what of Wales' famous loss to Fiji in the World Cup in France in 2007?

"It could happen again, watching them [Fiji] back last week, they are quite dangerous, it is a worry, but Wales are on top form so I think it's going to be a good game," Emma said.