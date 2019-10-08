A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run, police have said.

The man was struck by a vehicle on Wharf Road, Newport, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

He was treated at the scene by an air ambulance medic before being taken to hospital.

A section of the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Gwent Police said the vehicle did not stop and is appealing for information and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.