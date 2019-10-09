Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Ministry of Defence spokesman said it was aware of proceedings

A man has been charged under the Official Secrets Act for an alleged "damaging disclosure" of defence information.

The Metropolitan Police said Simon Finch, 49, from Swansea, was alleged to have accessed the information as a civil servant or government contractor.

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 October.

A Counter Terrorism Command probe was launched around 28 October 2018.

Under the 1989 act, a disclosure is considered damaging if it "damages the capability" of the Armed Forces, leads to loss of life, injury to its personnel or endangers UK interests abroad.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "We are aware of proceedings involving an individual who has been charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act.

"This is a police matter."