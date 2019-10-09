M4 Newport: Four-vehicle accident causes delays
- 9 October 2019
Four vehicles have been involved in an accident causing delays on the M4 eastbound in Newport.
One lane is blocked and there is very slow traffic, according to traffic company Inrix.
The accident happened between junction 24 for the A449 at the Coldra and junction 23A for the A4810 and Magor services.
Congestion is back to junction 27 for High Cross, with travel time at about 40 minutes.