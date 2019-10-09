Image copyright Swansea Bay University Health Board Image caption Ian Horsley presented staff at Morriston Hospital's Pembroke Ward with the cheque for £4,000

A handyman whose hand was saved after it was partially severed in an accident with a circular saw has praised "brilliant" hospital staff.

Ian Horsley, 61, from Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, said he was feeding scrap wood into the saw when he heard "a thump" and realised his "hand was off".

He received treatment at Withybush General and Morriston hospitals.

"The only thing they couldn't save was my little finger," he said.

Mr Horsley's hand was severed above his thumb.

Image copyright Swansea Bay University Health Board Image caption Mr Horsley's hand was sewn back on after a 13-hour operation

Surgeon Dr Lydia Tang had initially planned to use veins from the his foot and tendons from his leg to repair the hand, but in surgery was able to sew most of it back on.

After 13 hours in surgery he was taken to the Pembroke Ward, part of the burns and plastic surgery centre at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

"It was a horrendous experience but being on Pembroke Ward was wonderful," he said.

"The staff were brilliant, it was evident that there was a team spirit. The nurses got me through a few dark moments too."

Mr Horsley has since raised £4,000 for the ward by gathering donations from his local community.

Ward manager, Martin Nicholls, said the unit would use the money to buy reclining chairs for its monitoring unit.