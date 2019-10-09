Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Louise Griffiths was jailed at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday

A hit-and-run driver who struck three cyclists, leaving one with life-changing injuries, has been jailed for two years and three months.

Louise Griffiths, 46, caused "carnage" on Llanllowell Lane, near Usk, after a drinking session in February.

She was asleep when police came to arrest her four hours after the crash.

Griffiths, from Cwmbran, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving at Newport Crown Court.

The court was told the cyclists had been "left for dead" by the hairdresser.

She had visited two pubs that afternoon where she "topped up from the night before" having been out drinking until 01:00 GMT.

The cyclists spotted her driving "like a lunatic" moments before the incident.

Prosecutor Gareth James said Griffiths hit three of them but drove her damaged vehicle away.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Louise Griffiths was also given a four year driving ban

Gerald Barnes and his wife Dr Katherine Barnes were cycling with her sister Caroline James and her partner Martin Burrows when the incident happened.

Mr Barnes heard a crashing sound behind him and turned to find the others had been hit, the court heard.

Dr Barnes, who suffered a graze on her shin, performed life saving treatment on her sister, a physiotherapist, as she lay "lifeless" on the road.

She suffered a spinal fracture and multiple pelvic fractures that have since been screwed and fitted with rods.

"The fact we were left for dead at the roadside is something I will never come to terms with and struggle to understand," said Dr Barnes.

Mr Burrows suffered a serious soft tissue injury as the group had been out training for a triathlon.

The incident happened at about 16:00. Police found Griffiths' car - which had been abandoned - and later that evening they breathalysed her, but the machine malfunctioned, the court heard.

When a blood sample was taken Griffiths, from Beddick, Greenmeadow, was not found to be over the legal drink drive limit with the results showing 33mg per 100ml of alcohol in her blood. The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml blood.

Judge Daniel Williams said: "You couldn't have known but you certainly feared that you were over the limit but you took that risk and in taking that risk, Caroline James has paid the greatest price."

James Tucker, mitigating, said: "She understands the harm she has caused. She is sorry, she is truly remorseful.

"She does not forgive herself for what she has done."