Image caption The fire broke out at an industrial estate in the Leckwith area of Cardiff

Firefighters are battling a blaze in an industrial area of Cardiff.

Eyewitnesses reported large plumes of black and grey smoke coming from the industrial estate at Freemans Parc, on the city's Penarth Road.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Penarth Road, Leckwith."

They said they were called to the scene of the fire at about 15:00 BST.

Firefighters are using water bowsers and aerial appliances to tackle the blaze.

Freemans Parc is an industrial estate about 200m from Penarth Road's junction with Hadfield Road and its units are taken by a number of car dealerships, DIY and other trade businesses.

It is the former Freemans Cigar site which has been reconfigured and refurbished to host a wide range of self-contained units.

The blaze is behind units for businesses EMA Embroidery, RS Cars and Real SFX.

Image copyright Twitter/ @dragonsandgin Image caption The flames could be seen from offices in Cardiff city centre

Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene at about 15:00 on Wednesday