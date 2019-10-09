Newport 'hit-and-run': Man held on suspicion of attempted murder
- 9 October 2019
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run.
The driver of the car left the scene in Wharf Road, Newport, on Tuesday without stopping, Gwent Police said.
The 22-year-old victim - a local man - remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A 38-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both of the arrested men are from the Newport area, the force said.