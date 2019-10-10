Cardiff fire: Firefighters remain at Freemans Parc
- 10 October 2019
Firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze on an industrial estate in Cardiff.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing plumes of smoke coming from Freemans Parc on Penarth Road on Wednesday afternoon.
At its height more than 60 firefighters from across south Wales were drafted in to tackle the blaze using water bowsers and aerial appliances.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed there were no casualties. Two fire appliances remain at the scene.