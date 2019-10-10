Met Office: Wales flooding 'likely' as heavy rain forecast
- 10 October 2019
Weather forecasters have said flooding is "likely" across most of Wales on Friday.
Some parts of west Wales could see up to 70mm of rainfall, while 15-30mm is expected across most of the country.
The Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place between midnight and 18:00 BST on Friday.
A number of homes and businesses may be flooded and some bus and train services could be affected. Spray on roads could also increase journey times.