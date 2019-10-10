Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Geraint Thomas' body was found at the bottom of cliffs in Vale of Glamorgan

A lawyer whose body was found at the bottom of cliffs had been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, an inquest has heard.

Geraint Thomas, 47, was found dead at Southerndown in December 2018.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard Mr Thomas had never been treated for mental illness.

His wife Rebecca told the inquest she had "no doubt" a work meeting about the allegations was "fundamental" to a change in his state of mind.

Mrs Thomas said the weekend before her husband died there had been "no signs whatsoever" of any concerns and he was looking forward to an upcoming holiday to Australia.

He kissed her goodbye on the morning of 17 December and said "I'll see you later - I'll be home by 7.30" before going to work in his Cardiff office.

However, she became worried that night and reported Mr Thomas missing after speaking to a partner at his law firm. His body was found the next day.

She told the inquest her husband had not been stressed in the months leading up to his death and had been "wrapped up in home life".

Mr Thomas, an Oxford University graduate, was a partner at Eversheds Sutherland and specialised in offering Brexit advice to businesses.

The inquest continues.