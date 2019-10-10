Image caption A jury at Swansea Crown Court found the man guilty of rape after a three-week trial

A man from south west Wales who fathered at least six children with one of his daughters has been found guilty of rape.

The defendant was also found guilty of repeatedly raping one of the girls she gave birth to and another of his daughters.

He denied a total of 36 counts of rape, and one count of assault by penetration.

The man will be sentenced later at Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, also tried to persuade his friend to have sex with his daughter.

Previously, the court was told the defendant "groomed" his two daughters, and a daughter subsequently born as a result, into having sex with him by acting as a "psychic" who sent them emails telling them what to do.

He "created a false world touched by witchcraft and mysticism", the court heard.