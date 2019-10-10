Image copyright Family photo Image caption Brian Griffiths, 66, was hit by a car at a petrol station

A man suffered fatal crush injuries from a car which mounted a pavement in a petrol station, an inquest heard.

Brian Griffiths, 66, from Oxwich, Swansea, was run over at an Esso adjoined to a Tesco Express in Gowerton at about 12:35 BST on 30 September.

The grandfather died three days later.

The hearing was told there was no apparent reason why the car mounted the pavement, and members of the public shouted at the driver to get his car out of gear.

The inquest at Swansea Civic Centre was told that colleagues at the shop and members of the public provided first aid until the air ambulance arrived.

Mr Griffiths, a father of two, was a senior lecturer and dean at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David's.

His family previously released a statement paying tribute to him.

Assistant Coroner Paul Bennett adjourned the inquest to 7 April to allow time for a police investigation.

South Wales Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.