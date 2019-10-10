Image copyright Google Image caption Much of Cardiff's heavy industry was in the east of the city

Long-term plans to transform some of the poorest areas of Cardiff have been backed by city councillors.

The 20-year strategy aims to bring new industry, business and green energy schemes to the east of the city.

A Cardiff Parkway railway station at St Mellons and an eastern bay link road to the A48 have already been proposed.

Councillor Russell Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development, said the project would be "a beacon for the whole of Wales".

The strategy covers the east Cardiff wards of Rumney, Llanrumney, Tremorfa, Splott, Penylan, Trowbridge, Pentwyn and Pontprennau and Old St Mellons, which the council says have "major potential for industrial-related development".

East Cardiff includes some of the poorest wards in Wales, with a third of people aged over 16 having no qualifications and areas poorly served by public transport, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Goodway told cabinet colleagues: "For far too long the point has been made that if the southern arc of Cardiff was a local authority in its own right it would be the most deprived area in Wales.

"Over the next 15 to 20 years we can start to put that right.

"I consider the publication of this strategy as a landmark moment for a part of this city that has been neglected."

Plans suggest renewable energy could be generated on old landfill sites, similar to a solar park already approved for Lamby Way.