Image caption Paul Hett, who owns the site, said he rented a part of the land to a recycling business

Dozens of mattresses have been dumped in an area of Snowdonia National Park, prompting fears they were flytipped.

An investigation has begun at Llanelltyd, near Dolgellau, following the concerns the mattresses and carpets had been dumped illegally.

But Paul Hett, who owns the site, said part of the land had been rented to a local recycling business to store the mattresses.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said officers were at the scene.

Mr Hett said he had a licence for the site and had spoken to NRW officials.

He added the mattresses would be moved next week.

Euros Jones, operations manager for NRW, said: "Following reports of a large amount of waste material being stored on land near Llanelltyd, our officers have visited the site to check if all necessary permissions are in place for the activity."

A statement from Snowdonia National Park said: "We are ready to support Natural Resources Wales in resolving the problem.

"We resent seeing this in a National Park and we encourage everyone to use the appropriate services."